Fifth phase UP polls ends claiming 11 lives and scores of injuries

At least 11 people, including two women were killed and several dozens of others injured in deadly violence during the polling hours on the fifth phase of the Union Parishad (UP) elections on Wednesday.

Many contestants in different unions also boycotted the elections that triggered violence in different areas and injuries to many.

According to our correspondents, five people were killed in Bogura district, two in Chandpur and one each in Chattogram, Manikganj, Shariatpur and Gaibandha districts.

Our Bogura correspondent reports that five people were killed in a clash between police and BGB personnel and supporters of Awami League (AL) nominated chairman candidate of a UP polls at Gabtoli upazila in Bogura district.

According to eye witnesses, the incident took place at Kalaihata High School Centre under Baliadighi union on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Umme Kulsum, 35, wife of Khokon, Abdur Rashid, 48, Khorshed Ali, 70, and Alamgir Hossain, 40, all were residents of Kalaihata area.

It was learnt that the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Asif Ahmed wanted to take the ballot boxes to upazila parishad without counting the votes at the centre.

But, supporters of 'Boat' symbol candidate Yunus Ali protested the matter and obstructed the UNO from taking the ballot boxes away..

At one stage, on-duty police and BGB members opened fire after Yunus Ali's followers attacked and vandalised the vehicles of the magistrate and law enforcers, claimed Additional Superintendent of Bogura police Ali Haider Chowdhury.

Four persons died and three others sustained bullet injuries in the clash. Superintendent of Bogura police Sudip Kumer

Chakrabarty said police did not receive the bodies yet.

After recovery, the bodies will be sent to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue, he added.

Earlier on the day, Jakir Hossain, 36, was stabbed to death in a clash between the supporters of two member candidates in the upazila's Rameshwarpur UP polls.

According to our correspondent, in Chattogram a man was killed during clashes between the followers of two member candidates in Anwara upazila during the UP polls.

The deceased was identified as Ankur Dutta, 30, son of Nepal Dutta, hailing from Singhora of Chatori area in Anwara, said officials. Ankur was a supporter of member candidate Nazim Uddin for the Ward No 7.

He was injured in the clash. Later he was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital at 1:30pm where doctors declared him dead, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Alauddin Talukder of CMCH police outpost.

Our Manikganj correspondent writes a woman, Samela Khatun, 50, of Banchamara area was killed when supporters of two member candidates locked in a clash near Banchamara Govt Primary School centre under Daulatpur upazila in the district in the afternoon.

Two people were killed in election violence at Haimchar and Kachua in Chandpur district. The incident took place at noon on Wednesday at Baher Char in Nilkamal union of Haimchar upazila and Nayakandi village in Sachar union of Kachua upazila.

Haimchar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahbubur Rahman Mollah said the body of a man was found 300 meters away from the Nilkamal South Govt Primary School polling station in the upazila. Initially he is thought to be an outsider. His identity was not immediately available.

On the other hand, a man named Sharif Hossain was killed in a clash between two member candidates in Sachar union of Kachua upazila. He is the son of Shahidullah of Hatirbandh village of the union.

Confirming the incident Superintendent of Police (SP) Milon Mahmud said, "The body has been recovered. Action will be taken later."

In Naopara union of Naria upazila of Shariatpur, it was alleged that the defeated member candidate was beaten to death. The incident took place at Naopara Bazar around 9:15am on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Malek Malat, 55, son of late Kachar Ahmed Malat of Azizul Haque Munsikandi village under the union. In the fifth phase of UP elections, he was the candidate for the post of general member of the 'Rooster' symbol of Ward No 7 in that union. He lost by a narrow margin.

According to police and local sources, the defeated member candidate Malek Malat went to Naopara Bazar this morning. His cousin Delwar Hossain Malat, another defeated member candidate of the same Ward, suddenly hit Malek on the head with a bamboo stick. Then he was taken to a nearby hospital and a duty doctor declared him dead.

In Gaibandha, police recovered the body of member candidate Ijol Mia's supporter Abu Taher from near a polling centre at Jummabaria area under Saghata upazila.

The Saghata Police Station Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Rajab Ali confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, at least 20 people have been injured, 10 with bullet wounds, when a defeated chairman candidate of a UP attacked supporters of the elected one at Ashashuni upazila in Satkhira district.

The incident took place at Gadaipur village under Khajra union on Thursday morning. The injured are now undergoing treatment at Satkhira General Hospital and Ashashuni Upazila Health Complex, informed our correspondent.

At the same time, at least 10 people were injured in an attack by a defeated candidate in UP's Gazaria in Munshiganj. Among the injured, Shah Alam, 38, has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

The attack took place in Tengarchar Union of the upazila around 7:00 am on Thursday (January 6).

Meanwhile, supporters of a defeated candidate were accused of attacking on the supporters of winning UP member candidate in Bhola. At least 50 people from both sides were injured.

The incident took place at Tulatuli village in Ward 9 of Purba Ilisha Union in Sadar upazila on Thursday morning.

Winning UP member Md Kamal Hossain Liton said, "I was elected a member of UP by 161 votes with the 'Rooster' symbol in the January 5 election. Since the announcement, the defeated candidate of 'Football' symbol Shah Alam and his supporters were threatening us.

However, the defeated UP member candidate denied the allegations. Shah Alam said, "After winning, they attacked my people. Ten of my people were injured in the attack of the opponent."

Meanwhile, according to our correspondent, in Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram district, a local Awami League leader was seriously injured in the attack of his rival party men early Wednesday before the UP election started at Shikdarpara in Ahla Koroldenga union.

The injured was identified as Abdullah Al Harun Ripon, 32, General Secretary of the union unit of AL.

He was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in critical condition, said Abdul Karim, Officer-in-Charge of Boalkhali Police Station.

In Savar, four ballot paper books sealed with the 'Boat' symbol were found following a chase and counter-chase between supporters of candidates at a polling centre in Ashulia union.

Witnesses and local voters said supporters of Awami League-backed chairman candidate and a member candidate - contesting the polls with 'football' symbol - took control of Ashulia School and College centre.

In Jamalpur, a bullet-hit man was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical condition after a clash at Merurchar union under Bakshiganj upazila, police and hospital sources said.

Over 36,400 candidates participated in the fifth phase of polls for different posts.

Polling began in 708 UPs across 95 upazilas in 48 districts at 8:00am on the day and continued till 4:00pm amid allegations of violence and irregularities at different places.

Some 36,457 candidates, including 3,278 contenders for the post of chairman, contested in the countrywide fifth-phase UP election.

At least 48 chairman candidates were elected unopposed. Also, 33 member candidates for reserved seats and 112 for member posts were elected unopposed in different UPs.

There were a total of 14.2 million under 7,137 polling stations in 708 UPs. Electronic Voting Machines were used in 40 UPs.











