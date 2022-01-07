Video
Edible oil price hike on hold  

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Staff Correspondent

The price of edible oil will not be increased until the integrated and uniform pricing system is finalised.
The decision was taken after a tripartite meeting at the Commerce Ministry on Thursday, said AHM Safiquzzaman, Additional Secretary (Import and Internal Trade).
Safiquzzaman said the proposal of price hike by Tk 8 per litre of edible oil was not approved.
At present the price of bottled soybean oil is Tk 160 per litre.
Safiquzzaman said, "The current pricing system is 10 years old. The meeting is to correct and update this system. At the meeting, we analysed the pricing system of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission and the pricing system of marketing companies. Experts have also expressed their views on this issue."
Safiquzzaman added, "We have reviewed that there is an opportunity to update the oil pricing
    system. This is because the current pricing system has changed a lot in different factors from the pricing system ten years ago. The price of gas has changed during this time. The price of electricity has changed. The price of dollar has also risen. In addition, many import regulations have been updated. We have seen that if the old system of pricing is updated, it is possible to bring more adjustments in the field of pricing."
The Additional Secretary further said, "As per the decision of the meeting, a team led by the Commerce Ministry will visit various refineries in the country from next Tuesday."
The pricing system of edible oil and sugar will be decided on the basis of the recommendations of this representative team. After that the new price of edible oil will be announced, he added.
At present the price of bottled soybean oil is Tk 160 per litre. The traders had proposed to increase the price of this oil by Tk 8 per liter.







