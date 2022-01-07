Murad in hot water again as wife files GD against him



Dr Jahanara Ehsan, wife of former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan, registered a General Diary (GD) against her husband on Thursday accusing him of torturing and issuing her a death threat.She filed the GD with Dhanmondi Police Station in the evening, said Ikram Ali Mia, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.He said Dr Jahanara called 999, the National Emergency Service, in the afternoon seeking cooperation from the police to save her from her husband's torture.Later, the OC said a teamof Dhanmondi police visited Murad's Dhanmondi residence around 3pm and talked to her.He said Jahanara alleged that she has been subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband and even he threatened to kill her.As the police team advised him to register a formal complaint with the police station, she later filed the GD, the OC said."We're now investigating the complaint and will take necessary steps in this regard," he said.On December 7 last, Murad Hassan resigned from the cabinet following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his offensive and indecent remarks on women.The 47-year-old doctor-turned-politician drew huge criticism by netizens for his offensive remarks about BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman.During an interview on social media, he described Tarique Rahman as a 'whoreson' and alleged that Zaima Rahman cannot sleep without the company of a black man every night.Amid the uproar for his indecent comment against Zaima, a two-year-old phone conversation of Murad with actor Mamnun Hasan Emon and actress Mahiya Mahi recently went viral on social media. In that audio clip, Murad made "derogatory comments" on the actress, threatened her and gave her an alleged indecent proposal.Murad also made indecent comments against Dhaka University's female student leaders.After the resignation from the cabinet, Murad had left the country in his desperate bid to hide amid widespread criticism at home, but his attempt to stay abroad went in vain as he had to get back home having failed to enter Canada and the UAE.Murad was also relieved from the post of Health and Population Affairs Secretary of Jamalpur district unit Awami League for damaging the party's image and for his involvement in anti-disciplinary activities.Murad, son of noted Jamalpur Awami League leader Matiar Rahman Talukder, was elected MP for the first time with the Awami League's ticket from Jamalpur-4 seat in the ninth parliamentary election in 2008.As he was elected MP again in 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inducted him into the cabinet first as State Minister for Health and Family Welfare in 2019. Later, he was made the state minister for Information and Broadcasting. -UNB