Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Murad in hot water again as wife files GD against him

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251

Murad in hot water again as wife files GD against him

Murad in hot water again as wife files GD against him

Dr Jahanara Ehsan, wife of former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan, registered a General Diary (GD) against her husband on Thursday accusing him of torturing and issuing her a death threat.
She filed the GD with Dhanmondi Police Station in the evening, said Ikram Ali Mia, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.
He said Dr Jahanara called 999, the National Emergency Service, in the afternoon seeking cooperation from the police to save her from her husband's torture.
Later, the OC said a team
    of Dhanmondi police visited Murad's Dhanmondi residence around 3pm and talked to her.
He said Jahanara alleged that she has been subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband and even he threatened to kill her.
As the police team advised him to register a formal complaint with the police station, she later filed the GD, the OC said.
"We're now investigating the complaint and will take necessary steps in this regard," he said.
On December 7 last, Murad Hassan resigned from the cabinet following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his offensive and indecent remarks on women.
The 47-year-old doctor-turned-politician drew huge criticism by netizens for his offensive remarks about BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman.
During an interview on social media, he described Tarique Rahman as a 'whoreson' and alleged that Zaima Rahman cannot sleep without the company of a black man every night.
Amid the uproar for his indecent comment against Zaima, a two-year-old phone conversation of Murad with actor Mamnun Hasan Emon and actress Mahiya Mahi recently went viral on social media. In that audio clip, Murad made "derogatory comments" on the actress, threatened her and gave her an alleged indecent proposal.
Murad also made indecent comments against Dhaka University's female student leaders.
After the resignation from the cabinet, Murad had left the country in his desperate bid to hide amid widespread criticism at home, but his attempt to stay abroad went in vain as he had to get back home having failed to enter Canada and the UAE.
Murad was also relieved from the post of Health and Population Affairs Secretary of Jamalpur district unit Awami League for damaging the party's image and for his involvement in anti-disciplinary activities.
Murad, son of noted Jamalpur Awami League leader Matiar Rahman Talukder, was elected MP for the first time with the Awami League's ticket from Jamalpur-4 seat in the ninth parliamentary election in 2008.
As he was elected MP again in 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inducted him into the cabinet first as State Minister for Health and Family Welfare in 2019. Later, he was made the state minister for Information and Broadcasting.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death reference reaches High Court
Fifth phase UP polls ends claiming 11 lives and scores of injuries
An infant takes treatment for cold-related disease at Shishu Hospital
Edible oil price hike on hold  
Murad in hot water again as wife files GD against him
Students over 12 years sans vaccination not allowed in school
Biman spl flight to Dubai on Jan 9
Delhi to further ties with Dhaka


Latest News
KUET reopens on Sunday
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study
World's first colour-changing car unveiled
Fire at RS Tower doused, no casualties
Samsung sees profit jump amid global chip shortage
Calling Omicron 'mild' a mistake, warns WHO
Elderly man held with two kgs hemp in Joypurhat
Two killed in Jashore road accident
Youth electorcued in Kurigram
Most Read News
PM to address nation at 7pm
Wife files GD against Dr Murad alleging threat to kill her
Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan
Chattogram BNP leader Shahdat among 75 sued
9 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Primary school headmasters to get grade 10 pay scale: SC
Students over 12 yrs not be allowed to attend classes without vaccine
12 security officers dead, 353 injured in Kazakhstan unrest: reports
Covid: 3 die, 892 new cases detected in 24 hours
Fire breaks out at 'Rahat tower' in Banglamotor
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft