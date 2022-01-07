Video
Students over 12 years sans vaccination not allowed in school

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Staff Correspondent

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said that students aged above 12 will not be able to go to school or college without the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
The cabinet secretary made the remarks at a briefing on the cabinet meeting at the secretariat on Thursday. He also said that the education ministry would issue instructions in this regard in near future.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the cabinet meeting joining virtually from Ganobhaban.
The cabinet secretary said, "The Ministry of Education will issue instructions to ensure that students who do not get the first dose of vaccine cannot come to school." The vaccine is now available to the village.  That is why it is being imposed. It will be safer to go to school with vaccines that is what will be said in the promotion campaign.  
"Even students do not have to wait for registration to be vaccinated," he added. They will get the
    vaccine only if they take birth registration and NID or any other identity card. '
Previously on January 3, the cabinet secretary said that the education ministry had made vaccination compulsory. "They have already given verbal instructions," he said.
"Health department have been told to think about the booster dose, "he said.
However, there was no discussion on lockdown in the meeting, the cabinet secretary said.


