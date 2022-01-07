Biman spl flight to Dubai on Jan 9

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate a special flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates via Dhaka-Chittagong from January 9. Besides, the state flag carrier has announced the start of direct flights from Chittagong to Dubai from January 11.

The decision was taken in this regard considering the high demand from passengers, said a press release on Thursday.

People can collect tickets for flights from 4:30pm Friday, the release added.

Besides, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will

operate regular flights on the Chattogram-Dubai route from January 11.

Passengers can buy tickets from any sales office of Biman Airlines, its head office Balaka Bhaban (mobile No 01777715630-31, +88028901600 extension 2135/2136 or call centre 01990997997) and travel agents approved by the Biman airlines.









