Delhi to further ties with Dhaka

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Thursday that India seeks stronger ties with Bangladesh to deepen solidarity and friendship in upcoming days.

"2021 was a demonstration of our deep solidarity and friendship. Agreed that we must build further on that foundation in 2022," he tweeted on Thursday.

Dr Jaishankar

congratulated Dr Momen on the cricket victory in New Zealand.

India's relationship with Bangladesh, according to MEA, is one of the main pillars of its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East Policies', the Indian Foreign Minister said.

He invited his Bangladesh counterpart to join the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting in India soon.

Bangladesh and India enjoy "robust and multifaceted" bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including trade and connectivity, energy and power, water resources, border management, defence and security, culture and people-to-people links.









