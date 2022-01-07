BD seeks more time to sign accord with US

Bangladesh needs more time from USA to sign an agreement with the US for getting continuous funding for security cooperation in line with the recent amendments to its Leahy Law that governs the nation's funding to foreign security forces.

"We verbally inform the US Embassy that we need some more time to give our response. We are preparing the draft," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Bangladesh was asked to respond to the letter by December 15 but Dhaka has sought time extension until December 31 to give feedback.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh will give its response to the United States within the stipulated time.

"We've got an idea so far, we're now working on the language emphasizing our safeguards," Foreign Secretary Momen told journalists.

The term Leahy Law refers to two statutory provisions prohibiting the US government from using funds for assistance to units of foreign security forces where there is credible information

implicating that unit in the commission of gross violations of human rights (GVHR).

The State Department's Leahy Law includes an exception permitting resumption of assistance to a unit if the Secretary of State determines and reports to Congress that the government of the country is taking effective steps to bring the responsible members of the security forces unit to justice.

"Bangladesh is continuing its consultations with various stakeholders on how the US assistance will be used in the future and securitizing the benefits to get engaged under the 1961 US law and checking whether there is anything conflicting," Momen said.

The State Department's Leahy Law was made permanent under section 620M of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. One statutory provision applies to the State Department and the other applies to the Department of Defense.

The US government considers torture, extrajudicial killing, enforced disappearance, and rape under colour of law as GVHRs when implementing the Leahy Law.

The Foreign Ministry is taking opinion from the officials of the ministries, departments and agencies concerned to draft the reply letter.

"The US wants a reply in a plain format but Bangladesh wants to reply keeping its safeguards, including a provision of prior consultation if there is any complaint against any organization so that necessary steps can be taken beforehand," Momen told journalists.









