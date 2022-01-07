Covid cases jump to 1140, 7 dead in 24 hrs

Bangladesh's new Covid-19 cases have soared by 1,140 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government data, taking the total caseload to 1,589,947.

It is the highest in a day since September 29 and a 27.8 per cent jump from Wednesday.

The death toll rose by seven, taking the toll to 28,097 on Thursday.

Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 978 infections.

Nationwide, another 196 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,550,364.

As many as 23,435 samples were tested across the

country, for a positivity rate of 4.86 per cent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.51 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.77 per cent.

Globally, over 297.91 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.46 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-bdnews24.com










