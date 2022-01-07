Momen plans to head to US to undo sanctions

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is likely to visit USA soon to state Bangladesh's position in promoting democracy and Human Rights and requesting a review of the sanctions on some current and former top officials of the Rapid Action Battalion, in connection with 'serious human rights abuse'.

As per the decision of political high ups and international experts, the Foreign Ministry is planning to chalk out a programme of the Foreign Minister to the US which is also endorsed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs last week, Foreign Ministry sources said.

"There was scope to review the decision (sanction). Our plan is to sit with US Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken and some parliamentarian and government's (US) close allies there and clear up our position to them in person," an official said preferring anonymity.

On December 10 last year, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 15 people and the assets of 10 organisations in different countries in connection with 'serious human rights abuse'. The list includes former director-general of RAB Benazir Ahmed, who is the current Inspector General of Police, and Lt Col Miftah Uddin Ahmed, former commanding officer of RAB Unit 7 in Cox's Bazar.

Also, 12 government officials from different countries face sanctions from the State Department barring them from travelling to the US. The list mentions a total of seven former and current RAB officials.

In an instant reaction, the government summoned US Ambassador Earl Miller to convey its position over the sanctions. After Bangladesh expressed its discontent, Blinken spoke to Momen on December 15 over the phone. "Our conversation was quite positive. He [Blinken] said many law

makers backed the decision," said the Minister to the media.

On December 24 Foreign Minister wrote a letter to Blinken. Momen's letter 'reiterated' the issues he raised in a telephone conversation with Blinken last month. "I told him there was scope to review the decision," Momen told journalists later.

The Foreign Minister said he told Blinken that RAB is a "credible organisation" and plays a major role in curbing terrorism, the drug trade and human trafficking, which are goals the US also pursues.

Momen said he highlighted the issue of extra-judicial killings in both countries during the phone conversation.

The government is always upholding human rights in Bangladesh. Momen said he wrote in his letter. "We maintain it strictly. The RAB officials found guilty of wrongdoing were punished. The law is equal for everyone, we told him."

"The shared commitment to democratic governance and human rights serves as the fundamental basis for Bangladesh-US relations," Dr Momen mentioned in his letter sent on December 24, a Foreign Ministry release said on Sunday.

In his letter, Momen discussed minority issues, labour rights, press freedom and Digital Security Act (DSA).

He mentioned the two countries have developed various mechanisms to hold dialogues in order to understand each other's priorities and work closely to nurture the ever-evolving multifaceted relationship.

It is up to the US whether they will revoke the sanctions, Momen said when asked. The government did not directly request the US to withdraw them, but only to review the situation, he earlier said.

"This time we are going to urge the USA to withdraw the sanction from RAB, as the basis of the sanction is the report of some media and NGOs, we are going to present a paper to them," another official said.







