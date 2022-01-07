Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Road crashes claim 5 lives in Laksham, Babuganj

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Staff Correspondent

Five people died in two separate road accidents in Cumilla and Barisal. Among the dead were four from the same family at Laksam in Comilla and one from Babuganj in Barishal.
Cumilla Laksam Highway Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Maksul Ahmed told the media, "The accident took place when a CNG-run auto rickshaw and a BRTC bus collided in Kaliachor. Two CNG passengers died on the spot, two other passengers died after being taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital."
    The deceased were identified as Bahar Mia, 48, son of Siddiqur Rahman of Parati village in Bholain union of Lalmai upazila, his wife Parul Begum, 38, mother-in-law Golap Nahar, 62, and daughter Jannat, 1.
While one Oliur Rahman, 67, died in a road accident on the Barishal Babuganj road. The accident took place in the six-mile market area of the Barishal-Dhaka Highway.
The deceased Oliur Rahman was identified as son of Fazle Ali Qazi of East Pangsha village under Madhabpasha union.
Oliur Rahman was hit by a truck while crossing the road in the six-mile market area of the Barishal-Dhaka Highway at noon.
Barisal Airport Police Station OC Kamlesh Chandra Haldar told the media, "The body of an aged man killed in a road accident was recovered and handed over to his family. We are in search of the killer truck and its driver.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death reference reaches High Court
Fifth phase UP polls ends claiming 11 lives and scores of injuries
An infant takes treatment for cold-related disease at Shishu Hospital
Edible oil price hike on hold  
Murad in hot water again as wife files GD against him
Students over 12 years sans vaccination not allowed in school
Biman spl flight to Dubai on Jan 9
Delhi to further ties with Dhaka


Latest News
KUET reopens on Sunday
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study
World's first colour-changing car unveiled
Fire at RS Tower doused, no casualties
Samsung sees profit jump amid global chip shortage
Calling Omicron 'mild' a mistake, warns WHO
Elderly man held with two kgs hemp in Joypurhat
Two killed in Jashore road accident
Youth electorcued in Kurigram
Most Read News
PM to address nation at 7pm
Wife files GD against Dr Murad alleging threat to kill her
Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan
Chattogram BNP leader Shahdat among 75 sued
9 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Primary school headmasters to get grade 10 pay scale: SC
Students over 12 yrs not be allowed to attend classes without vaccine
12 security officers dead, 353 injured in Kazakhstan unrest: reports
Covid: 3 die, 892 new cases detected in 24 hours
Fire breaks out at 'Rahat tower' in Banglamotor
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft