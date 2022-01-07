Road crashes claim 5 lives in Laksham, Babuganj

Five people died in two separate road accidents in Cumilla and Barisal. Among the dead were four from the same family at Laksam in Comilla and one from Babuganj in Barishal.

Cumilla Laksam Highway Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Maksul Ahmed told the media, "The accident took place when a CNG-run auto rickshaw and a BRTC bus collided in Kaliachor. Two CNG passengers died on the spot, two other passengers died after being taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital."

The deceased were identified as Bahar Mia, 48, son of Siddiqur Rahman of Parati village in Bholain union of Lalmai upazila, his wife Parul Begum, 38, mother-in-law Golap Nahar, 62, and daughter Jannat, 1.

While one Oliur Rahman, 67, died in a road accident on the Barishal Babuganj road. The accident took place in the six-mile market area of the Barishal-Dhaka Highway.

The deceased Oliur Rahman was identified as son of Fazle Ali Qazi of East Pangsha village under Madhabpasha union.

Oliur Rahman was hit by a truck while crossing the road in the six-mile market area of the Barishal-Dhaka Highway at noon.

Barisal Airport Police Station OC Kamlesh Chandra Haldar told the media, "The body of an aged man killed in a road accident was recovered and handed over to his family. We are in search of the killer truck and its driver.










