PM to address nation today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation today (Friday) evening marking completion of the third year of the current tenure of Awami League government.

"The Prime Minister will deliver her speech at 7pm on Friday to mark the completion of the Awami League government's third year in office in present term," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS on Thursday.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh

Betar and private TV channels and radio stations.

Sheikh Hasina was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the fourth time, third in a row, on January 7, 2019 after her party Bangladesh Awami League secured a landslide victory in the general elections held on December 30, 2018. -BSS









