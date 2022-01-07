DUJ for upholding journalists’ trade union rights

Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to uphold the journalists' rights to doing trade union in the proposed Mass Media Employees Act.

The journalist body came up with the call at its meeting here, a DUJ press release said.

It voiced concern over the various inconsistencies of the proposed mass media employees act, and decided to hold its biennial general assembly on January 31 next and its election on February 28.

Chaired by DUJ president Quddus Afrad and moderated by its general secretary Sajjad Alam Tapu, the meeting was attended, among others, by DUJ vice-president MA Quddus, joint secretary Khairul Alam, treasurer Ashraful Islam, public welfare secretary Soheli Chowdhury, office secretary Jannatul Ferdous Chowdhury and executive members Sakila Parvin, Shahnaz Parvin Alice, Raju Hamid, Ibrahim Khalil Khokan, Salimullah Selim, MA Shahjahan Miah and Jobaer Rahman Chowdhury. -BSS









