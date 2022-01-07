Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JnU teacher dies in New Zealand

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
JnU Correspondent:

Md Babar, a 38 year old assistant professor from the Department of Accounting and Information System at Jagannath University, died at his residence in New Zealand where he was studying PhD.
Chairman of the Department of Accounting Information System Professor Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said, "I have come to Babar's house in Dhaka and also trying to know the details behind his death.
Professor AKM Moniruzzaman, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies said, 'He died in his apartment in New Zealand. I don't know the details of how he died. His supervisor could not find him calling by phone in the morning. But I guess he could have died of a stroke.'
Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md Imdadul Haque and Treasurer Professor Kamaluddin Ahmed expressed deep grief over his untimely death.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JnU teacher dies in New Zealand
Habibur Rahman new BSCCL MD
Premier University Vice Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen unveils the book 'Bricolase'
CU VC Prof Dr Shirin Akhter speaks at a farewell reception
27 more test positive for Covid-19 in Rajshahi
Cold with dense fog disrupts normal life in Ctg
53 tested positive for Covid 19 in Ctg  
Coast Guard family Welfare Association CGFWA organises a warm clothes


Latest News
KUET reopens on Sunday
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study
World's first colour-changing car unveiled
Fire at RS Tower doused, no casualties
Samsung sees profit jump amid global chip shortage
Calling Omicron 'mild' a mistake, warns WHO
Elderly man held with two kgs hemp in Joypurhat
Two killed in Jashore road accident
Youth electorcued in Kurigram
Most Read News
PM to address nation at 7pm
Wife files GD against Dr Murad alleging threat to kill her
Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan
Chattogram BNP leader Shahdat among 75 sued
9 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Primary school headmasters to get grade 10 pay scale: SC
Students over 12 yrs not be allowed to attend classes without vaccine
12 security officers dead, 353 injured in Kazakhstan unrest: reports
Covid: 3 die, 892 new cases detected in 24 hours
Fire breaks out at 'Rahat tower' in Banglamotor
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft