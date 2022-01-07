JnU teacher dies in New Zealand

Md Babar, a 38 year old assistant professor from the Department of Accounting and Information System at Jagannath University, died at his residence in New Zealand where he was studying PhD.

Chairman of the Department of Accounting Information System Professor Mohammad Shafiqul Islam said, "I have come to Babar's house in Dhaka and also trying to know the details behind his death.

Professor AKM Moniruzzaman, Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies said, 'He died in his apartment in New Zealand. I don't know the details of how he died. His supervisor could not find him calling by phone in the morning. But I guess he could have died of a stroke.'

Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Md Imdadul Haque and Treasurer Professor Kamaluddin Ahmed expressed deep grief over his untimely death.