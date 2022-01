Habibur Rahman new BSCCL MD

Mr AKM Habibur Rahman has been appointed as new Managing Director of Bangladesh Sub Marine Cable Company. He joined office on Thursday.Prior to this appointment, he was deputy managing director at BTCL. Hailing from Gaibandha, AKM Habibur Rahman completed his BSc in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1988. He obtained MBA from DU-IBA under 22th batch. Habibur joined BTTB as Telecommunication Cadre in 9th BCS in 1991.