Premier University Vice Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen unveils the book 'Bricolase' as Chief Guest at the reception and farewell ceremony of the English Department. The event was presided over by Chairman of the English Department Sadat Zaman Khan and was attended by special guest Member of Board of Trustees Hasina Mohiuddin, Treasurer AKM Tafzal Haque and Prof Dr Mohit Ul Alam, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Sociology. photo: observer