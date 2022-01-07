27 more test positive for Covid-19 in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 6: Twenty-seven more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in five districts of the division on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 99,937 since the pandemic began in March last year.

However, the new positive cases are equal to the previous day's figure of 27, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health.

Meanwhile, the recovery count rose to 96,308 in the division after 21 patients were discharged from the hospitals on the same day.









