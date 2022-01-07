Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Cold with dense fog disrupts normal life in Ctg

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 6: Dense fog and cold wave largely paralyzed the life in Chattogram and its adjacent areas for disruption of air, water and road communications causing huge sufferings to thousands of people.
Chattogram has witnessed intolerable cold with dense fog as cold wave is sweeping over different parts of the region, district Met Office sources said.
The sources said the temperature is likely to rise a little bit from Saturday. The lowest temperature was recorded in Chattogram at 18 degree Celsius at city's Patenga on Thursday.
Many children and elderly people have been suffering badly from various cold-related diseases, Dr Anshad Ekramullah of Chattogram Medical college hospital said.
Street people are seen lighting fires to keep themselves warm as the sun remains invisible in the morning today due to dense fog.
Forhad Hossain, Manager of Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport (CSAIA) sources said dense fog has disrupted flights operations at CSAIA today. Airport sources said the flight schedule of domestic and international flights has been changed for one to three hours due to dense fogs.
Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port authority said due to thick fog plying of all kinds of ships in port channel remained suspended for two or three hours in early hours of today.
An oil tanker 'OT Fazilat' has been stranded on a stone embankment in the port channel of Karnafuli River during dense fog, he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JnU teacher dies in New Zealand
Habibur Rahman new BSCCL MD
Premier University Vice Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen unveils the book 'Bricolase'
CU VC Prof Dr Shirin Akhter speaks at a farewell reception
27 more test positive for Covid-19 in Rajshahi
Cold with dense fog disrupts normal life in Ctg
53 tested positive for Covid 19 in Ctg  
Coast Guard family Welfare Association CGFWA organises a warm clothes


Latest News
KUET reopens on Sunday
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study
World's first colour-changing car unveiled
Fire at RS Tower doused, no casualties
Samsung sees profit jump amid global chip shortage
Calling Omicron 'mild' a mistake, warns WHO
Elderly man held with two kgs hemp in Joypurhat
Two killed in Jashore road accident
Youth electorcued in Kurigram
Most Read News
PM to address nation at 7pm
Wife files GD against Dr Murad alleging threat to kill her
Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan
Chattogram BNP leader Shahdat among 75 sued
9 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Primary school headmasters to get grade 10 pay scale: SC
Students over 12 yrs not be allowed to attend classes without vaccine
12 security officers dead, 353 injured in Kazakhstan unrest: reports
Covid: 3 die, 892 new cases detected in 24 hours
Fire breaks out at 'Rahat tower' in Banglamotor
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft