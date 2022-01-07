Cold with dense fog disrupts normal life in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 6: Dense fog and cold wave largely paralyzed the life in Chattogram and its adjacent areas for disruption of air, water and road communications causing huge sufferings to thousands of people.

Chattogram has witnessed intolerable cold with dense fog as cold wave is sweeping over different parts of the region, district Met Office sources said.

The sources said the temperature is likely to rise a little bit from Saturday. The lowest temperature was recorded in Chattogram at 18 degree Celsius at city's Patenga on Thursday.

Many children and elderly people have been suffering badly from various cold-related diseases, Dr Anshad Ekramullah of Chattogram Medical college hospital said.

Street people are seen lighting fires to keep themselves warm as the sun remains invisible in the morning today due to dense fog.

Forhad Hossain, Manager of Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport (CSAIA) sources said dense fog has disrupted flights operations at CSAIA today. Airport sources said the flight schedule of domestic and international flights has been changed for one to three hours due to dense fogs.

Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port authority said due to thick fog plying of all kinds of ships in port channel remained suspended for two or three hours in early hours of today.

An oil tanker 'OT Fazilat' has been stranded on a stone embankment in the port channel of Karnafuli River during dense fog, he added. -BSS











