Good news from the Bay of Bengal

According to a foreign ministry press conference held last Wednesday, it has been revealed that huge quantity of methane gas (gas hydrates) has been discovered in the Bay of Bengal. Gas hydrate is the form accumulated methane gas. According to experts' anticipation there is somewhere between 17 to 103 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas hydrate deposited in the bay - a good piece of news for the country in the New Year.



Apart from the Foreign Minister, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Secretary to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Maritime Affairs Unit) were also present at the press conference. For a clearer technical understanding, gas hydrates are a crystalline solid formed of water and gas. It resembles the look of ice, but it contains huge amount of methane. Natural gas hydrates reside on the bottom of the deep sea or in perforated soils. It is also known as 'combustible ice', 'solid gas' or 'gas ice'.



Natural gas hydrates contain 80 per cent to 99.9 per cent methane. Its combustion pollution is much lower and richer than coal, oil and other natural gas. It has been stored globally for a thousand years as an alternative fuel for the future.



In terms of its usage, methane hydrate deposits are reported to be a larger hydrocarbon resource than all of the world's oil, natural gas and coal resources combined. If these deposits can be efficiently and economically developed, methane hydrate could become the next energy game changer. What's even more, reserves of natural gas hydrates play a huge role in the carbon cycle and could be a bridge-fuel to renewable energy sources. That said - we have hit gold at the bay.



However, the government's head of Maritime Affairs Unit has clarified that the entire Bay of Bengal area has not been surveyed as yet. In fact, Bangladesh has apparently failed to make major breakthrough in offshore gas exploration so far after settlement of maritime boundary disputes with Myanmar in March 2012 and with India in July 2014. The government reportedly awarded only 4 offshore blocks out of total 22 so far.



We suggest, it is time to finish up survey of Bay of Bengal and then prepare a concrete affirmative report on the actual reserves of gas hydrate and other hydrocarbon reserves. Concurrently, it is crucial to plan accordingly on exploration issues, if needs be engage experienced foreign experts while hunt for state-of-the-art technology.



A reminder to conclude with, The country is still heavily dependent on onshore fields for gas output, with production hovering around 2,700 MMCFD against a demand for over 3,300 MMCFD. In order to meet the growing energy demand and depleting onshore energy reserves, the government needs to speedily explore and extract gas from the Bay of Bengal.