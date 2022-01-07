Technologies promoting clean energy

1. Nuclear power energy: Nuclear power is generated by splitting uranium or plutonium atoms through chain reactions in a nuclear reactor by a process known as 'fission'. The nucleus breaks down resulting in the emission of heat and radiation followed by chain reaction. The energy released from splitting the atoms is used to heat water into steam. This steam then turns a turbine, which creates usable electricity.



2. Nuclear energy produces electricity without greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. It is cleaner than many other forms of energy production. Essentially, nuclear power would be "carbon-zero" if the uranium were mined and transported in a more efficient way. According to World Nuclear Association (WNA) "Greenhouse gas emissions of nuclear power plants are among the lowest of any electricity generation method and on a lifecycle basis are comparable to wind, hydro-electricity and biomass."



3. Green hydrogen: 'Green hydrogen is one of the great white hopes of the energy transition. Particularly in the industry where it is expected to replace fossil fuels en route to making a major contribution to lowering emissions in areas where direct decarbonisation is difficult. Sustainable hydrogen production can be carried out via electrolysis. This entails splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using electric current. If the electricity originates from renewable sources of energy, production becomes emissions-free and the resulting fuel is classified as 'green'. Moreover, producing hydrogen enables large amounts of renewable energy to be stored over extended periods of time and transported over long distances. This makes hydrogen production especially efficient wherever renewable energy is generated.'



4. Heat capturing from local source or district heating: Waste incineration is a method of producing energy in the form of heat, which can be used in district heating or electricity generation. 'It works well in cities where commercial properties and blocks of flats can be linked to the same communal heat network. In south-east London, Swedish utilities company Vattenfall plans to capture the heat from a waste-incineration plant in Bexley to warm up to 21,000 homes. Heat from nearby factories and even disused mine shafts and geothermal sources could all play a role, too.'



5. Waste-to-energy: 'Household waste and municipal refuse can be used to generate both electricity and heat, and produce fuels such as methane and biodiesel. This process creates landfill gases largely consisting of methane and carbon dioxide. By capturing these gases and removing the carbon dioxide from them, they can be used as components in the production of biogases such as bio-methane. In turn, bio-methane can be used to generate heat in thermal power stations or as fuel for motor vehicles.'



6. Pipelines for low-carbon gases: 'Transport lines play a pivotal role in the energy transition as the green hydrogen has to find its way to consumers after production. Likewise, carbon captured in industrial processes for storage or reuse has to be delivered to the storage or use site. Safe conveyance of these gases requires an expansive network of pipelines. Fortunately, this infrastructure does not have to be built from scratch, as existing pipelines can be repurposed. However, moving these gases from point A to B is a new challenge. For example, hydrogen atoms are very small, enabling them to leak out of pipelines very quickly. One solution is to join and seal the hydrogen lines with welds. This modification would enable legacy infrastructure to be used for this application instead of building an entirely new network.'



7. High-voltage DC grids: 'Green electricity is usually produced in remote areas, e.g. by wind farms many kilometres off the seashore. Integrating this energy into the grid requires a densely spun high-voltage direct-current network. High voltage is created by power transformers and transmitted over cables. At the terminal, e.g. on the coast, the electricity is converted back to lower voltage by substations, after which it can be fed into the power grid.'



8. Carbon capture and storage: Technologies building on this approach are intended for use especially in branches of industry for which there will not be any alternatives to reducing emissions in the near future. Carbon can be best captured and filtered using chemical or physical solvents in an adsorption-desorption cycle. This entails accumulating the gas molecules on a firm surface. Thereafter, they must be used, e.g. to produce synthetic fuel or chemical products, or they have to be placed in permanent storage. This requires not just significant storage capacities, but also extensive infrastructure ensuring transport to storage systems, either via pipelines or ships.'



9. Blue carbon: 'Blue carbon is the sequestration and storage of carbon by marine ecosystems--mangroves, seagrass and salt marshes. The Mangroves, like other coastal wetlands, are powerful carbon sinks. They suck up carbon dioxide from the air to store in their roots and branches, as well as the sediment that collects around them. They do this so well that they can store up to 10 times more carbon than forests. If undisturbed, it stays there for millennia.



Seagrass meadows can store carbon in the sea-bed far more quickly than tropical forests--a remarkable 35 times faster and storing it for millennia rather than decades.' "Blue carbon habitats are some of the most effective carbon sequestration habitats, area for area, on the planet," says Bill Austin, professor of ocean science at St Andrews University. 'Recent research estimates that conserving and restoring blue carbon ecosystems could remove the equivalent of 3% of annual global greenhouse emissions.'



As faster as more and more people start working on these technologies the faster we will get to the goal. Along with the tremendous efforts of the politicians, scientists, investors, academics, researchers, environmentalists and climate activists, an individual can also play very important role in adapting well with the changing environments and technologies such as making important choices in between gas boilers vs heat pumps, electric cars vs petrol cars etc. Together we can make a difference in keeping this planet safe for our future generations.

The writer is a former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and

writes from England









