

Defying Omicron, Las Vegas celebrated the New Year in style

Customarily, thousands of Parisians and foreign tourists jam the Eiffel Tower in Paris on the night of every 31st December to ring in the New Year but this time it was different. Amid surging Omicron infections, officials cancelled the fireworks which usually display on the stroke of the midnight from the iconic Eiffel Tower marking the start of the New Year. Thousands of people were still on the streets of Paris to feel the first moments of 2022.



London was no different either this time. Both cities scaled back the New Year's celebrations. Like in Paris, the fireworks display on the banks of the Thames that gathers thousands each year from the early evening was cancelled. However, Londoners burst with joy as the Big Ben chimed for the first time after remaining silent for four years due to restoration work heralding the New Year. The much-awaited sounds of the Big Ben echoed through the City of London.



And in New York City's Times Square where a million people usually squeeze in each year to see the ball drop, only 15,000 were allowed. But CNN's Anderson Cooper was still there with his co-host Andy Cohen to cheer up the crowds and ring in the New Year on the east coast of America with traditional festivities. An hour later when the clock chimed midnight in Louisiana, CNN's Don Lemon popped up from a massive lemon cake at a gathering in New Orleans to welcome 2022.



But the world's entertainment capital Las Vegas went ahead to usher in the New Year in style despite gusty winds and surging Omicron. An estimated 300,000 people gathered on Las Vegas Strip to welcome 2022 while millions across the world watched "America's Party" from the comfort of their home. As the clock struck midnight, fireworks started to the jubilation of the revelers marking the beginning of New Year. For a short while it felt like the pre-pandemic world where no one heard about coronavirus.



"Temperatures dipped into the low 30s and there was light rain, but the celebration wasn't hampered. From revelers with funky 2022 costumes, to the consistent buzzing of noisemakers, to the flat-out joyful cheer of someone who had a few too many drinks, the celebration again appeared to be memorable for the visitors. It was also safe," wrote the Las Vegas Sun describing how the world's entertainment capital welcomed 2022 in its as usual way breaking with other cities in America and around the globe.



As many as 3,363 cases in Clark County -- the record for a day -- on Thursday were not enough to restrict the gatherings on the New Year's Eve. Facemasks were required on the Las Vegas Strip but not outside where it was shoulder-to-shoulder. In the hours before, there was a plenty of socialization and high hopes for better days in 2022. And as the clock hit midnight "in a majestic changeover to a New Year," an attractive display of fireworks began simultaneously from the rooftops of many resorts welcoming 2022, reported the Las Vegas Sun.



Meanwhile, as the clash between man and disease continues around the globe, the New Year brings new challenges, especially because of the surging Omicron. Even though Las Vegas took us all back to our old world for a short while giving us a feeling of a pandemic-free time, the shadow of a surging new virus from South Africa looms large across the world. The statistics are grim. Since the beginning of coronavirus in late 2019, the deadly disease has infected more than 285 million people and killed over five million worldwide.



In view of a global surge of infections triggered by Omicron, it doesn't look like the disease is going to go away anytime soon. Instead of winding down, COVID-19 is generating one after another deadly variant--first Delta and now Omicron--dashing our hope for a pandemic-free world soon. We may have to live with coronavirus longer than we anticipated. It has already been more than two years we have been living with the disease which has altered our way of life at virtually all levels - personal, family, social as well as national.



Our hospitals, doctors, nurses and other frontline healthcare workers will remain under pressure as long as the virus will continue its onslaughts across the world. And medical scientists around the globe who have been working passionately for last two years still have a lot of challenges ahead of them. We will gratefully acknowledge the achievements of those scientists who have developed COVID-19 vaccines in a remarkably short period of time to save humanity from a malicious virus that is still active across the world.



However, as said they still have a tough challenge ahead of them. The world expects that they will come up with more effective and at the same time low-cost vaccines like the flu shots which are required only once a year and easily affordable to people around the world. Side by side with more effective and cheaper vaccines for prevention of the deadly disease, the medical scientists are also expected to develop new, powerful and affordable drugs for treatment of coronavirus.



The US Food and Drug Administration has already authorized two pills--Paxlovid and Molnupiravir--for treatment of COVID-19. Available only by prescription, Paxlovid pills manufactured by Pfizer can be taken for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus in people aged 12 years and older who are at increased risk for severe illness. The other antiviral pill Molnupiravir manufactured by Merck is also available by prescription. This pill too is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 18 years and older.



Sadly, coronavirus is still pretty much alive and strong in our world. That means we are still in a battle against the deadly disease. In order to win this fight, we must take the jabs for the prevention of COVID-19 and follow national health guidelines. But the best protection from the deadly virus is in our own hands. We must still continue to put on our masks, wash our hands frequently and maintain social distancing.



Let us all hope and pray that may the New Year that has just begun be the last year for coronavirus in our world as Amanda Gorman, the extraordinarily talented young poet of America wrote to the Associated Press in a recent email recalling an old adage: "This too shall pass. You can't relive the same day twice-meaning every dawn is a new one and every year an opportunity to step into the light."

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist









