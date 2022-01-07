Ten killed in road mishaps in 8 dists

A total of people including a woman and an Indian truck driver have been killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Laxmipur, Joypurhat, Barishal, Dinajpur, Patuakhali, Jhalakathi, Chapainawabganj and Panchagarh, in three days.

LAXMIPUR: Two people including a minor boy were killed in separate road accidents in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

A minor boy was killed in a road accident in the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Tahsin, 6, son of Ruhul Amin, a resident of Char Monsa Village in the upazila. He was a student of class one at Bhabaniganj Model School and College.

Police and local sources said Tahsin along with his mother was returning home from the school in the evening riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

At one stage, a gas-laden pickup van hit the auto-rickshaw in Bhabaniganj area on the Laxmipur-Ramgati Road, leaving the child dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, locals seized the pickup van, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

On the other hand, a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Arif Hossain, 23, was the son of Md Munna, a resident of Denayetpur Village under Raipur Municipality.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus ran over a motorcycle carrying Arif in Rakhalia area on the Lakshmipur-Raipur Regional Road in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laxmipur Model Police Station (PS) Jashim Uddin and Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua confirmed the incidents.

JOYPURHAT: Two people including a woman have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

A young man was killed and six others were injured in a road accident while they were making videos for TikTok in Panchbibi Upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy Hossain, 21, a resident of Kalai Municipality area in the upazila.

Police sources said Hridoy and his friends were making videos for TikTok by motorcycle in Dargapara area on the Joypurhat-Hili Highway in the afternoon. At one stage, their motorcycle collided head-on with another motorbike after losing its control control over the steering, which left Hridoy dead on the spot and six others injured.

The injured were rushed to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital and later, critically injured Rony, Sabbir, and Al-Amin were shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Panchbibi PS OC Palash Chandra confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a female madrasa teacher was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mst Hazera Khanam, 38, wife of Bazlur Rashid, a resident of the district town. She was a teacher of Gatanshahar Dwimukhi Dakhil Madrasa in the district town.

Police and local sources said Hazera Begum fell from a running motorcycle on the Jamalganj Road in Biharipara area at noon accidentally. At that time, a truck crashed her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

BARISHAL: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Aslam Hawlader, 32, a resident of the upazila.

Bakerganj PS OC Alauddin Milon said a Kuakata-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Mallick Enterprise' hit Aslam in Bakerganj Bus Stand area on the Barishal-Patuakhali Highway at around 3:30pm while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and kept it to Bakerganj Upazila Health Complex.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

Agitated locals blocked the road demanding the establishment of a speed breaker in the area soon after the accident.

DINAJPUR: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Megh Nath, 20, son of Bangru Nath, a resident of Karnai area under Chehelgazi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a paddy-laden tractor overturned in Gopalganj Bazar area on the Dinajpur-Dashmail Highway in the evening and fell upon a bicycle carrying Megh which made three people critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Megh Nath dead.

Kotwali PS OC Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sobahan, 60, son of Sreemati Bijendra Sarker, a resident of Tulatali Village under Lotachapli Union in the upazila. He was a converted Muslim.

Police and local sources said Abdus Sobhan was going to Tulatali Bazar from his house in the evening to buy essential commodities.

A Dhaka-bound bus of 'Mimjal Paribahan' ran over him in the area on the Kuakata-Kalapara Road at around 7:30pm, leaving him severely injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Kuakata Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the bus, but its drive and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Mohipur PS OC Abul Khayer confirmed the incident.

JHALAKHATI: A schoolboy was killed and another injured in a road accident in the district town on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Arman Hossain Anan, 12, son of Ponabalia Union Parishad Member Ismail Hossain Sohag in Sadar Upazila. He was a seventh grader at Jhalakathi Government High School in the district town.

The injured is Sunmoon, a resident of the area and friend of the deceased.

Police and local sources said Arman Hossain along with his friend Sunmoon was going to visit Mini Park in the district in the morning riding by a bicycle.

An oil-laden lorry hit the bicycle from behind in Jelepara area of the town at around 11am, which left both of the schoolboys seriously injured.

Locals rescued them and rushed to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Arman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the lorry, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Jhalakathi Sadar PS OC Khalilur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Latifur, 28, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Sarjan Village under Fatepur Union in Nachole Upazila of the district. He worked as a field worker at Jinarpur Branch of Pushpapalli, a local NGO in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Latifur received severe injuries in a motorcycle accident in Anura area on the Digha-Akkelpur Road at noon.

He was rushed to the RMCH in critical condition.

Later, Latifur succumbed to his injuries there at night while undergoing treatment.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: An Indian truck driver was killed in a road accident at Banglabandha Land Port in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mehbub Rahman alias Rajesh, 35, son of Bishu, a resident of Shaktigarh area at Shiliguri in Darjiling District of the West Bengal of India.

Banglabandha Land Port sources said Rajesh along with his truck entered the land port through Gate No. 1 at noon. A Bangladeshi truck hit him at Gate No. 2 while he was releasing goods from his truck, which left him critically injured.

The land port authority sent injured Rajesh to India through Border Guard Bangladesh and Border Security Force.

Later, Rajesh succumbed to his injuries at Shiliguri Moharaja Hospital while undergoing treatment.

However, the driver of the killer truck and his assistant went into hiding soon after the incident.

In-Charge of Banglabandha Land Port Limited Abul Kalam Azad and Immigration Police In-Charge Inspector Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia said on information, police visited the scene.