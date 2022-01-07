Cabbage export from Bogura on the rise



Labourers at Shibganj busy packaging cabbage for export. photo: observer

In importing countries, the cabbage of the district is gaining popularity. Cabbage is farmed in the district without poisonous chemical.

Growers are no longer incurring loss in cabbage cultivation. They are not deprived of profitable price as well. Or cows are not fed the unsold cabbage.

At present, cabbage is being exported to three to four countries. This information was disclosed by Deputy Director (DD) Enamul Haq of the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension)-Bogura. He said like cauliflower cabbage has yielded bumper.

According to DAE sources, 23,920 metric tons (MT) of cabbage production was targeted from 920 hectares (ha) of land by the DAE. But the cabbage production has exceeded the target. Still cabbage farming is going on.

In the same land, cabbage is farmed twice in a year. Per ha cabbage production is 27 MT.

Agriculture officials said, Bogura is at the top of vegetable cultivation in the country; the large vegetable haat of Mahastan remains vibrant amid hawking and bargaining of traders and wholesalers from morning; it gets overloaded with winter cauliflower, cabbage and bean mostly; in world markets, the demand of Bogura vegetables is on the rise.

Good quality cabbage is grown in Shibganj. Exporters are collecting these vegetables from growers. Field level agriculture officials are giving their advice to growers asking them not to use insecticide in exportable vegetable fields.

DD Enamul Haq said, 600 MT of cabbage was exported from only Shibganj; this year 823 MT of cabbage has been exported from the district till December 27, 2021.

Proprietor Arif Azad Prince of Maswa Agro Limited in Chattogram said, the export of cabbage has increased comparatively. Dhaka's Combidate Agro is now in Malaysia. Its local representative Md Sagar Hossain of Sagar Traders in Shibganj said they are packaging cabbage on Kafela Cold Storage.

He further said he will be requested for more collection of exportable cabbage in January after the cabbage in the field becomes mature.

Some 10-12 exporters are exporting cabbage. In the last year, 2,800 MT of cabbage was exported from Shibganj. Cabbage is being exported to Malaysia, Indonesia and other countries.

local representatives of exporters are collecting cabbage at Tk 20-25 per piece from growers.

In Mahastan haat, per piece cabbage is selling at Tk 10-15.

Cabbage export has been taking place since 2014. The export volume is increasing gradually. Growers are happy to get fair prices from the exporters.









