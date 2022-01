MYMENSINGH, Jan 6: A total of 27 newly elected union chairmen of three upazilas- Sadar, Trishal and Muktagachha, were sworn-in on Thursday at 11 am.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the office of the deputy commissioner (DC). DC Mohammad Enamul Haque administered the oath.

The 27 chairmen included 12 from Trishal Upazila, 10 from Muktagachha Upazila and five from Sadar Upazila.