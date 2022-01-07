Rajshahi shivers in cold

RAJSHAHI, Jan 6: The inhabitants of the district are shivering in extreme cold as severe cold weather continues to intensify.

The temperature was recorded at 9.5 Degree Celsius there on Wednesday, said Shahidul Islam, an official of Rajshahi Weather Observation Centre.

The cold wave intensifies more at nights in comparison of days, the official added.

The cold air coming from Himalaya Mountains and dense fog are making sufferings to the people, especially to poor people, in the area. Children and elderly people have been affected in various cold-related diseases.

Many of them were seen to keep themselves warm by burning tyres, straws and papers. Poor people are the worst victims of the cold, reports our local correspondent.









