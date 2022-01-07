Video
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:30 PM
Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare with China

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243

KAOHSIUNG, Jan 6: Taiwanese troops and armoured vehicles were deployed Thursday for a mock urban street battle in the latest drill preparing forces against China, which has long vowed to take the island.
Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by authoritarian China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day -- by force if necessary.
Beijing has ramped up military drills and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she regards the island as a sovereign nation.
On Thursday, soldiers from two platoons faced off in a simulated battle, firing at each other from houses and sandbag barricades as tanks rolled down a street in a mock-up town complete with signs for pharmacies and beer brands.
Urban warfare has become an increasingly key training subject for the military.  
"Any future battle to protect Taiwan will be an urban warfare," Kiwi Yang, an instructor at Army Infantry School, told reporters, noting most of Taiwan's 23 million people live in cities.
"The Chinese communist troops' battle plans will be invading and landing firstly from coastal towns, then the fighting will progress into more populated residential and commercial areas and lastly push into mountainous villages," he added.
With mountain ranges, changeable weather and limited beach landings, invading Taiwan would be a Herculean challenge for any military.     -AFP



