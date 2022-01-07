Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Anxiety in Kashmir as India panel proposes to redraw election map

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

SRINAGAR, Jan 6: A controversial proposal to redraw the electoral map of Indian-administered Kashmir has caused anxiety and anger among the region's Muslims, who say the move is aimed at "disempowering" them.
In March last year, a delimitation commission headed by a former judge of India's Supreme Court was appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tasked with redrawing the boundaries of the constituencies sending representatives to the state assembly.
On December 20, the panel told its five associate members - three from the regional National Conference and two from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - that it proposes to increase six assembly seats in the Jammu region and only one seat in the Kashmir valley.
The state assembly in Indian-administered Kashmir was dissolved in August 2018, a year before New Delhi scrapped a law that granted limited autonomy to the disputed region and split it into two federally-governed territories - Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. Delimitation refers to the redrawing of boundaries of an assembly or parliamentary constituency to correspond to the changes in the population of a region.
In the political structure of the erstwhile assembly, the valley had 46 seats and Jammu 37. If the panel's proposals are accepted by the government, the valley will have 47 assembly seats while Jammu's tally will go up to 43. In India, assembly constituencies carved out on the basis of population form the basic unit of electoral representation to form the state government.    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare with China
New tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio
Anxiety in Kashmir as India panel proposes to redraw election map
NK tests 2nd hypersonic missile in 2 days
Israel backs 3,500 east Jerusalem settler homes
Russian troops sent to Kazakhstan as 'dozens' killed in unrest
A pedestrian walks past snow-covered bicycles in Tokyo
Blinken says no Russia progress with 'gun to Ukraine's head'


Latest News
KUET reopens on Sunday
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study
World's first colour-changing car unveiled
Fire at RS Tower doused, no casualties
Samsung sees profit jump amid global chip shortage
Calling Omicron 'mild' a mistake, warns WHO
Elderly man held with two kgs hemp in Joypurhat
Two killed in Jashore road accident
Youth electorcued in Kurigram
Most Read News
PM to address nation at 7pm
Wife files GD against Dr Murad alleging threat to kill her
Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan
Chattogram BNP leader Shahdat among 75 sued
9 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Primary school headmasters to get grade 10 pay scale: SC
Students over 12 yrs not be allowed to attend classes without vaccine
12 security officers dead, 353 injured in Kazakhstan unrest: reports
Covid: 3 die, 892 new cases detected in 24 hours
Fire breaks out at 'Rahat tower' in Banglamotor
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft