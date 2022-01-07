Anxiety in Kashmir as India panel proposes to redraw election map

SRINAGAR, Jan 6: A controversial proposal to redraw the electoral map of Indian-administered Kashmir has caused anxiety and anger among the region's Muslims, who say the move is aimed at "disempowering" them.

In March last year, a delimitation commission headed by a former judge of India's Supreme Court was appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tasked with redrawing the boundaries of the constituencies sending representatives to the state assembly.

On December 20, the panel told its five associate members - three from the regional National Conference and two from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - that it proposes to increase six assembly seats in the Jammu region and only one seat in the Kashmir valley.

The state assembly in Indian-administered Kashmir was dissolved in August 2018, a year before New Delhi scrapped a law that granted limited autonomy to the disputed region and split it into two federally-governed territories - Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh. Delimitation refers to the redrawing of boundaries of an assembly or parliamentary constituency to correspond to the changes in the population of a region.

In the political structure of the erstwhile assembly, the valley had 46 seats and Jammu 37. If the panel's proposals are accepted by the government, the valley will have 47 assembly seats while Jammu's tally will go up to 43. In India, assembly constituencies carved out on the basis of population form the basic unit of electoral representation to form the state government. -AL JAZEERA









