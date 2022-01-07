Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

NK tests 2nd hypersonic missile in 2 days

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223

SEOUL, Jan 6: North Korea has successfully tested a hypersonic missile, state media reported Thursday, in the first major weapons test by the nuclear-armed nation this year. This was the second reported test of what Pyongyang claimed were hypersonic gliding missiles, as it pursues the sophisticated technology despite international sanctions and condemnation.
Hypersonic missiles move far faster and are more agile than standard ones, making them much harder for missile defence systems -- on which the United States is spending billions -- to intercept. The missile fired on Wednesday carried a "hypersonic gliding warhead" that "precisely hit a target 700 km away", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, without identifying the launcher.
The warhead also demonstrated a "new" capability, moving 120 km laterally after it detached from the launcher to strike the target, it added. "The successive successes in the test launches in the hypersonic missile sector have strategic significance," KCNA said.
Hypersonic missiles were listed among the "top priority" tasks for strategic weapons in North Korea's current five-year plan, and it announced its first test -- of the Hwasong-8 -- in September last year. The Wednesday launch also tested the "fuel ampoule system under winter weather conditions", according to KCNA.
An ampoule system involves a propellant canister attached to the missile when it is manufactured, and could eliminate the need for fuelling it at the launch site.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare with China
New tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio
Anxiety in Kashmir as India panel proposes to redraw election map
NK tests 2nd hypersonic missile in 2 days
Israel backs 3,500 east Jerusalem settler homes
Russian troops sent to Kazakhstan as 'dozens' killed in unrest
A pedestrian walks past snow-covered bicycles in Tokyo
Blinken says no Russia progress with 'gun to Ukraine's head'


Latest News
KUET reopens on Sunday
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study
World's first colour-changing car unveiled
Fire at RS Tower doused, no casualties
Samsung sees profit jump amid global chip shortage
Calling Omicron 'mild' a mistake, warns WHO
Elderly man held with two kgs hemp in Joypurhat
Two killed in Jashore road accident
Youth electorcued in Kurigram
Most Read News
PM to address nation at 7pm
Wife files GD against Dr Murad alleging threat to kill her
Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan
Chattogram BNP leader Shahdat among 75 sued
9 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Primary school headmasters to get grade 10 pay scale: SC
Students over 12 yrs not be allowed to attend classes without vaccine
12 security officers dead, 353 injured in Kazakhstan unrest: reports
Covid: 3 die, 892 new cases detected in 24 hours
Fire breaks out at 'Rahat tower' in Banglamotor
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft