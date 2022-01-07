Video
Friday, 7 January, 2022
Israel backs 3,500 east Jerusalem settler homes

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223

JERUSALEM, Jan 6: Israeli officials on Wednesday recommended around 3,500 new settler homes be built in east Jerusalem, a project repeatedly denounced by the UN, Palestinians and rights groups.
The local planning and housing committee of the city of Jerusalem, made up of elected municipal officials, backed the construction of the units, officials and NGOs said. A total of 2,092 such homes are planned near Mount Scopus and 1,465 between the sectors of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa, they said.
These areas are located along the "green line" that theoretically separates annexed east Jerusalem, which Palestinians see as the capital of their own future state. A limited number of planned units are located on the western side, internationally recognised as the Israeli side of the city.
Israel captured east Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, from Jordan in 1967 and annexed it, a move not recognised by most of the international community. Israel claims the whole of Jerusalem as its indivisible capital. The move means that the projects will now proceed to consideration by Jerusalem's regional planning committee from January 17.
Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, around 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the occupied West Bank that are regarded as illegal under international law alongside more than 2.8 million Palestinians.    -AFP


