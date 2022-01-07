Video
Blinken says no Russia progress with 'gun to Ukraine's head'

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

WASHINGTON, Jan 6: Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said Wednesday that upcoming talks with Russia will not succeed so long as there is a "gun to Ukraine's head" as Western leaders stepped up warnings of major consequences for an invasion.
Days ahead of US-Russia talks in Geneva, Germany's foreign minister visited Washington and the EU foreign policy chief traveled to Ukraine in a show of support for the embattled nation. Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border and wants next week's discussions to take up its demands for security guarantees against expanding the NATO alliance.
If the talks are "going to show real progress, that will require de-escalation," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference. Pointing to Russia's hopes for headway on points such as arms control, Blinken said, "It's very hard to make actual progress in any of these areas in an atmosphere of escalation and threat with a gun pointed to Ukraine's head."
"Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe costs in response," Blinken said. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, paying her first visit to Washington since the new Social Democratic-led coalition took power, agreed on the need for "severe consequences" if Russia attacks Ukraine.
The United States and Germany have been at loggerheads for years over Nord Stream 2, a major pipeline which is set to open soon and ship Russian gas directly to Europe's largest economy. "From our perspective, it's very hard to see gas flowing through that pipeline, to become operational, if Russia renews its aggression," Blinken said.    -AFP


