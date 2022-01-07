

Guardiola tests positive for Covid in major outbreak

"The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble," City said in a statement.

Guardiola will miss Friday's FA Cup trip to Swindon Town, but the match is still scheduled to go ahead despite City being without seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff. -AFP

