Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:29 PM
Real, Barcelona into Copa del Rey last-16

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Ferran Jutgla (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) football match between Linares Deportivo and FC Barcelona at the Linarejos stadium in Linares, on January 5, 2022. photo: AFP

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Ferran Jutgla (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) football match between Linares Deportivo and FC Barcelona at the Linarejos stadium in Linares, on January 5, 2022. photo: AFP

MADRID, JAN 6: Barcelona recovered from a goal down to defeat third-tier Linares 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.
Bitter rivals Real Madrid also made it through with a 3-1 win at another third-division team, Alcoyano.
With veteran Dani Alves returning to the club, Barca were a goal down inside 19 minutes thanks to a header from Hugo Diaz.
But the defending champions hit back in the second half to stay alive with Ousmane Dembele (63 minutes) and Ferran Jutgla (69) securing the victory.
Eder Militao and a brace from Marco Asensio gave Real victory against Alcoyano, the modest club who had knocked them out at the same stage last season.    -AFP


