Chelsea take control as Spurs splutter in League Cup semi

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Major General Syed Tareq Hussain, awc, psc, GOC, 19 Infantry Division and Area Commander, Ghatail Area, is with the winner Shanti House cadets in the annual inter-house annual athletic competition of Mymensingh Girls Cadet College. photo: Observer DESK

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]