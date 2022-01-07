Australia get firm grip of fourth Test in Sydney

SYDNEY, JAN 6: Usman Khawaja returned to haunt England with a stylish century Thursday -- four years after plundering another big Ashes hundred at the same ground -- as Australia took a firm grip of the fourth Test in Sydney.

The Pakistan-born Khawaja, playing his first Test since the 2019 Ashes series in England in place of Covid-isolated Travis Head, was at his unflappable best in compiling 137 off 260 balls to put Australia in charge after a declaration at 416 for eight.

Nathan Lyon smoked Stuart Broad for six over mid-wicket to prompt captain Pat Cummins to end the innings and give Australia's pace attack five overs at the weary Englishmen, who had toiled for 134 overs in the field.

Mitchell Starc was 34 not out at the declaration, then England just about survived unscathed to the close at 13 without loss, with Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley both on two.

But Crawley enjoyed a massive reprieve before he had scored when he was caught by David Warner at slip, only for Starc to be no-balled for over-stepping.

England are now playing only for their Ashes pride after going down by an innings and 14 runs inside three days in the third Test at Melbourne to give Australia a 3-0 lead with two Tests to complete.

Khawaja, dropped by England captain Joe Root on 28, made the most of his recall and was finally dismissed late in the day, giving Broad his fifth wicket.

Khawaja looked set to be there at the end but an inside edge off Broad cannoned on to his stumps to end his mighty knock. He left the field to a rousing reception.

"It's special scoring my first Test hundred as a father. I was trying to look for my wife and daughter in the stands," Khawaja said.

"I am really blessed. I am humbled. Every time I play for Australia is special. The only thing to make it better will be to get a victory, and that's the next thing to go for."

His ninth Test century came four years after his 171 against England at the same Sydney Cricket Ground, but it may not be enough to keep his spot for the final Hobart Test later this month with Brisbane centurion Head expected to be available for selection.

The elegant 35-year-old left-hander looked in the groove and was patient with his shot selection to deny the tourists after Broad had made a double breakthrough after lunch. -AFP











