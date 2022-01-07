Sri Lankan selectors to pick squad today

Sri Lankan selectors are scheduled to meet and pick the national team for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe today, it is learnt.

"Our chief selector Pramodya Wickramsinghe has returned from his overseas personal trip and they will be asked to pick the team on January 7", one of the close sources attached with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board said on Wednesday morning.

The source also refuted the media reports, which stated that the selectors may be asked to bring the seniors in the team and the captaincy be handed over to Dimuth Karunratne.

Dasun Shanka in all likelihood is all set to be reappointed as ODI captain, the source further added. The senior players-Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews- are no more on selectors' radar for the matches against Zimbabwe, it is also learnt. The final decision, however, will be taken once the new interim coach (Rumesh Ratnayake) and captain are consulted.

It may, however, be added here that Dasun Shanka has recovered from the Covid symptoms. Even Dushmantha Chameera too was affected and both are recovering well.

The three D/N ODI matches against Zimbabwe will be played in Kandy on January 16, 18 & 21.









