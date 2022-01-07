Video
SAfrican hopes and possible glory rest with captain Elgar

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255

JOHANNESBURG, JAN 6: South Africa's hopes of winning the second Test at the Wanderers and squaring the three-Test series against India will rest squarely on the shoulders of their captain Dean Elgar who battled for three hours on Wednesday to keep the Indian bowlers at bay.
The 34-year-old opening batsman produced a defiant 46 not out against a hostile Indian attack as South Africa, chasing 240 to win, reached 118 for two at the close of the third day.
On a difficult pitch, which is likely to pose even greater problems on Thursday, Elgar faced 121 balls in a three-hour examination of his skills and resolve.
He was beaten by several deliveries and took blows to the body, neck and fingers, twice needing treatment on the field. But his resolve was an example to his teammates.
"His leadership will go a long way to getting us across the line," said South African batting consultant Justin Sammons. "He's a competitor at heart. That's what he loves about Test cricket. It brings out the best in him."
With Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen already back in the pavilion and Rassie van der Dussen resuming on 11 not out, Sammons admitted that it was still going to be a tough battle for the Proteas to score the remaining 122 runs they need for victory.
"It's not going to be easy," he said. "Their attack has been pretty relentless throughout the series and we know what the wicket has been like."
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane said it was a pitch on which one wicket could lead to several.  "We have to keep it tight, keep our intent going and wait for that one wicket," he said.
Teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, who shared a 111-run third wicket partnership with Rahane to ensure that South Africa were set a challenging target, said he expected the pitch to continue to deteriorate on Thursday, adding that India were "very confident" of winning the Test to go 2-0 up in the series.    -AFP


