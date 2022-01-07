Mashrafe starts action eyeing BPL



Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. photo: BCB

Mash reached at the academy ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday afternoon and warmed up. He bowled with short run-up and Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah batted against him. Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal was seen there.

The three of the fantastic five Mash, Tamim and Mahmudullah are going to represent Dhaka in the ensuing BPL and seen together on Thursday yet before starting team practice.

Bangladesh Super League (BSL), a 50-over list-A domestic tournament, is going to kick start on January 9, two weeks before the BPL. Shakib already returned home to join the BSL team and Mash was expected to start action during BSL. The captain fantastic however, turned down the possibility to play BSL.

"I am not sure about playing in BSL till now," Mashrafe told journalists on Thursday. "I've been suffering from back pain".

"Started action after a long time and it'll take time to get back fitness completely. BPL is coming and I am starting gradually," he added.

Mash clarified the reason of his sudden presence at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. He said, "I am not here to bowl today. I was just experimenting with short run-up."

"I am under rehab process now. The pain is decreasing and hopefully I'll be able to ball with full run-up from next week," he expressed.

Mashrafe is the most successful BPL skipper to hold four of the seven BPL trophies. Three for Dhaka and one for Rangpur, is expected to lead Dhaka this session as well.



Bangladesh legendary cricketer and former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had started practice ahead of the forthcoming Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League starting by the end of this month.Mash reached at the academy ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday afternoon and warmed up. He bowled with short run-up and Bangladesh T20i skipper Mahmudullah batted against him. Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal was seen there.The three of the fantastic five Mash, Tamim and Mahmudullah are going to represent Dhaka in the ensuing BPL and seen together on Thursday yet before starting team practice.Bangladesh Super League (BSL), a 50-over list-A domestic tournament, is going to kick start on January 9, two weeks before the BPL. Shakib already returned home to join the BSL team and Mash was expected to start action during BSL. The captain fantastic however, turned down the possibility to play BSL."I am not sure about playing in BSL till now," Mashrafe told journalists on Thursday. "I've been suffering from back pain"."Started action after a long time and it'll take time to get back fitness completely. BPL is coming and I am starting gradually," he added.Mash clarified the reason of his sudden presence at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. He said, "I am not here to bowl today. I was just experimenting with short run-up.""I am under rehab process now. The pain is decreasing and hopefully I'll be able to ball with full run-up from next week," he expressed.Mashrafe is the most successful BPL skipper to hold four of the seven BPL trophies. Three for Dhaka and one for Rangpur, is expected to lead Dhaka this session as well.