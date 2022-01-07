Video
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:28 PM
Home Back Page

Biden warns US to defend democracy

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Jan 6: President Joe Biden marked the anniversary Thursday of the January 6 storming of Congress by Donald Trump's supporters with a dark plea for Americans to defend democracy from a future of violence and election cheating.
Speaking from Statuary Hall in the Capitol -- the scene of violent assaults by a Trump mob trying to stop certification of Biden's 2020 election win a year ago -- the president warned that democratic institutions are in the balance. "Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as a norm?" Biden asked.
"Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people?" the veteran Democrat will continue. "We cannot allow ourselves to be that kind of nation," he said urging Americans to "recognize the truth" and not live "in the shadow of lies."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden called out Trump's "lies" in propagating the conspiracy theory that he was the real winner of the election and will recall his "horror" at the events on that "dark day." The event, where Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke, is scheduled for 9:00 am (1400 GMT), followed in the afternoon by a prayer vigil. Such are the depths of division 12 months later that many senior Republicans won't even show up.    -AFP


