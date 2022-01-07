Video
Back Page
Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation
Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Count : 198
Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation
Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation Selina Hayat Ivy carry out her election campaigns at Bandar on Thursday. photo : Observer
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
erbd.com,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
