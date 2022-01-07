MPs now can import duty free electric vehicles

Members of Parliament now can import duty free hybrid electric vehicles, according to the NBR.

The duty free concessions have been declared for import of 2,000 CC hybrid motor car or micro-bus, or up to 4,500 CC hybrid jeep or one electric motor-run vehicle or other vehicles with only electric motor propulsion. The national board of revenue (NBR) issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) on this on Wednesday signed by its Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

This is in addtion to existing benefits allowing MPs to import duty free 1,650 CC petrol or gasoline-run motor vehicle or up to 1,800 CC diesel-run motor vehicle or up to 2,000 CC microbus, up to 3000 cc petrol or gasoline-run jeep, 4,500 cc diesel-run jeep. An MP can import one vehicle during his/her tenure without having to pay customs duty, sales tax, development surcharge and import permit fee. -UNB











