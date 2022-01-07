Charge hearing on Feb 3

The charge hearing in a case filed by James alias Nagar Baul and Miles against the private mobile phone company Banglalink will be held on February 3.

The case states that Banglalink music of rock band music groups without any prior permission of them. Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge court fixed the date of hearing on charge framing following a time petition submitted by plaintiff side, PP Taposh Kumar Paul confirmed the news on Thursday.

The accused in the case are Banglalink CEO Eric Aas, Chief Compliance Officer M Nurul Alam, Chief Digital Officer Sanjay Vaghasia, Chief Corporate Regulatory Officer Taimur Rahman and Head of VAS Anik Dhar.

However, the accused in the case, Banglalink CEO Eric Aas, was out of the country. On November 30, the court granted them ad-interim bail.









