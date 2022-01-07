Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP leader Aslam Chy indicted in embezzlement case

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 6: A Chattogram court on Thursday framed charges against BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury, his wife and two others in a case filed for embezzling Tk 325 crore of bank loan.
Chattogram District Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid passed the order during a hearing on the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said Kazi Sanwar Ahmed, Public Prosecutor of ACC.
The other accused in the case are Aslam Chowdhury's wife Jamila Najnin Mowla, his brothers- Jashim Uddin Chowdhury and Amjad Hossain Chowdhury.
On July 17, 2016, Manik Lal Das, Deputy Assistant Director of the ACC, filed the case against BNP's Joint General Secretary Aslam and his family members on charges of embezzling Tk 325.74 crore loan of AB Bank, Agrabad branch.
On August 7, 2017, Deputy Director of ACC in Dhaka Md Mosharraf Hossain Mridha submitted the charge sheet in the case after investigation.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ants ‘heal’ wounded trees in fascinating relationship
Biden warns US to defend democracy
Independent Mayor aspirant for Narayanganj City Corporation Taimur Alam Khandaker
Awami League nominated Mayor candidate for Narayanganj City Corporation
MPs now can import duty free electric vehicles
Charge hearing on Feb 3
BNP leader Aslam Chy indicted in embezzlement case
Police-BNP clash: Ctg BNP convener, 74 others sued


Latest News
KUET reopens on Sunday
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study
World's first colour-changing car unveiled
Fire at RS Tower doused, no casualties
Samsung sees profit jump amid global chip shortage
Calling Omicron 'mild' a mistake, warns WHO
Elderly man held with two kgs hemp in Joypurhat
Two killed in Jashore road accident
Youth electorcued in Kurigram
Most Read News
PM to address nation at 7pm
Wife files GD against Dr Murad alleging threat to kill her
Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan
Chattogram BNP leader Shahdat among 75 sued
9 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Primary school headmasters to get grade 10 pay scale: SC
Students over 12 yrs not be allowed to attend classes without vaccine
12 security officers dead, 353 injured in Kazakhstan unrest: reports
Covid: 3 die, 892 new cases detected in 24 hours
Fire breaks out at 'Rahat tower' in Banglamotor
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft