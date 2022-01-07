BNP leader Aslam Chy indicted in embezzlement case

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 6: A Chattogram court on Thursday framed charges against BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury, his wife and two others in a case filed for embezzling Tk 325 crore of bank loan.

Chattogram District Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid passed the order during a hearing on the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said Kazi Sanwar Ahmed, Public Prosecutor of ACC.

The other accused in the case are Aslam Chowdhury's wife Jamila Najnin Mowla, his brothers- Jashim Uddin Chowdhury and Amjad Hossain Chowdhury.

On July 17, 2016, Manik Lal Das, Deputy Assistant Director of the ACC, filed the case against BNP's Joint General Secretary Aslam and his family members on charges of embezzling Tk 325.74 crore loan of AB Bank, Agrabad branch.

On August 7, 2017, Deputy Director of ACC in Dhaka Md Mosharraf Hossain Mridha submitted the charge sheet in the case after investigation. -UNB











