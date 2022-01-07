Police-BNP clash: Ctg BNP convener, 74 others sued

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 6: Police have filed a case against 75 BNP leaders and activists, including Metropolitan BNP convener Dr Shahadat Hossain and member secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, in connection with a clash between police and BNP men in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The case was filed at Kotwali police station around 2am on Thursday, said Mohammad Nezam Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station.

OC Nezam Uddin said the case was filed on charge of obstructing police from performing duties, destruction of property and assault on police.

Besides, several hundred unnamed people have been made accused in the case.

On Wednesday, leaders and activists of BNP clashed with police in front of Press Club at Jamalkhan in Chattogram city as police allegedly obstructed them during their bid to form a human chain.

They gathered there to form a human chain to register the party's protest against the 'unilateral' election of January 5, 2014.

The OC said BNP took permission saying that one hundred people will join the human chain.

However, BNP leaders and activists blocked the road while delivering speeches and their programme disrupted traffic. -UNB







