JU suspends in-person classes

The Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities on Thursday announced suspension of in-person classes for an indefinite period due to rise in Covid-19 cases on the campus.

However, online classes will be held and the dormitories will remain open, said a notice issued by Rahima Kaniz, acting registrar of the university.

Practical classes and examination can be taken in more than one room, the notification mentioned.

The university authorities will take measure to so that students, teachers and staff maintain health guidelines like wearing mask and they will and prevent entry of outsiders, it said.











