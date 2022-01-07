Govt using law enforcers to torture BNP men: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the government is using law enforcement agencies illegally to torture BNP leaders and activists.

Fakhrul made the remarks on Thursday after meeting Habigang District Chhatra Dal Organizing Secretary Shah Rajib Ahmed Ringon at a private hospital in the capital.

Ringon was seriously injured in a police firing at a BNP rally in Habiganj on December 22. He was given first aid at the local hospital in Habiganj and later brought to Dhaka for advance treatment.

"The government is basically fascist and believes in dictatorship. They do not tolerate any kind of dissent or different thinking," said Fakhrul Islam. It has completely destroyed democracy and illegally using the law enforcement agencies to torture BNP leaders and activists, he alleged. The Awami League government is conspiring to establish a one-party government in the country and unjustly retaining their power, The BNP leader added.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Police shot in the Rakib's whole body including face, back and chest. Luckily his eyes were not injured. Police fired at our peaceful rally with the intention of killing the BNP leaders and activists."

BNP Secretary General hoped the government would be removed through a united movement of the people.









