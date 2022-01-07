Dengue: 9 more hospitalized

Nine more dengue patients were hospitalized in 24 hours till Thursday morning, health authorities said.

No new death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 105 dengue patients- 95 in Dhaka division alone, four in Mymensingh, two each in Chattogram, and Khulna and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions- have died so far since January, 2021.

Among the new patients, three are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and the six other cases have been reported from outside the division. Some 52 patients who were diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday. -UNB









