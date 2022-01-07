Video
CCC projects get record allocation

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 6: The government has allocated the record amount of fund for the development projects of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting held on January 4 approved a total of Tk 2,490.96 crore projects to develop important infrastructure and roads, including airport under the Chattogram City Corporation.
It is the highest amount of allocation by the government in the history of CCC.
The approval was given at the ECNEC meeting with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The premier joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while ministers, state ministers, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.
The Chattogram City Corporation under the Local Government Division will implement the project by December 2024. Out of the total project cost, Tk 1,992.77 crore will come from the government treasury while the rest Tk 498.19 crore from the city corporation's own fund. The project aims to increase various civic facilities of the city corporation.
According to CCC sources, the DPP proposed that Tk 1992.77 crore would come from the government fund and the CCC will provide Tk 500 crore as a matching fund.
Incumbent Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury appealed to the government to allocate the amount of matching fund from the public fund.
Accordingly, the Chairperson of the ECNEC Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the appeal of the Chattogram Mayor and approved the total fund from the public fund.
Following the approval, the Chattogram Mayor and the Chattogram City Corporation expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for making it zero matching fund.
Under the project, the Chattogram Airport Road will be developed into four lane.
The CCC authority hoped that the GO (Government Order) would be available within the next three weeks.
Chattogram Mayor said, "We shall go for implementation of those projects by the next three months."
Meanwhile, former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation M Manjur Alam expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for approval of the highest ever allocation for the development of Chattogram Port city.


