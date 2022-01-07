Video
152 students get DU Arts Faculty Centenary Scholarship

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
DU Correspondent

152 meritorious students of different departments under the Faculty of Arts of Dhaka University (DU) have been accorded Centenary Scholarship on Thursday.
University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed the scholarships among the students as the chief guest at TSC auditorium of the university.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman urged the students to play a pioneering role for making the campus of the university neat and clean as well as free from all sorts of pollutions.
He also called upon the philanthropists of the society and other faculty members of the university to come forward with their helping hands for the students facing financial challenges.
"We would take proper measures to bring needy students under the social safety network through providing financial support to them," he added stressing the need for making an inclusive society to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
Dean of the Faculty of Arts Prof Abu Md Delwar Hossain presided over the function while Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed addressed the programme as special guest.


