Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 7 January, 2022, 6:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market

Published : Friday, 7 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

NEW YORK, Jan 6: General Motors launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, formally entering a contest for the lucrative US pickup market against fellow Detroit giant Ford as well as Tesla and other electric vehicle upstarts.
Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show, giving a wide-ranging keynote speech that also highlighted GM's autonomous technology.
The GM announcement came a day after Ford said it would nearly double production capacity for the electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck in the wake of soaring customer demand.
Meanwhile, Chrysler, another iconic American auto brand and the other member of Detroit's "Big Three," said Wednesday it plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028, while its sister Ram brand pursues its own EV pickup trucks.
Electric vehicles still comprise only about three percent of new vehicle sales, but more significant offerings from Detroit's Big Three are finally beginning to hit the market.
"The industry has been promising an EV movement for a long time, but it finally seems like it's coming to fruition," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of Insights at Edmunds.com.
"Automakers are no longer introducing quirky EVs with limited mass market appeal; they are rolling out thoughtfully designed vehicles with longer ranges as well as more trucks and SUVs."
With lofty profit margins, pickups have been a proven cash cow for Detroit's Big Three, with enduring appeal to consumers drawn to an elevated driving platform and an image seen as rugged or independent. Pickup trucks also garner reliable demand from businesses such as construction and energy companies.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market
US airline orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets with option for 50 more
UAE sovereign wealth funds’ assets jump to Dh5.9 trillion
Reliance raises $4b in India’s biggest forex bond deal
UAE non-oil pvt sector grows for 13th month in Dec in a row
France hits Google, Facebook with huge fines over cookies
Singer launches New Year Carnival campaign
South Korea resumes taking Bangladesh expatriate workers


Latest News
KUET reopens on Sunday
Bangladesh records 1,146 Covid cases
Most countries may see annual heat extremes every second year: study
World's first colour-changing car unveiled
Fire at RS Tower doused, no casualties
Samsung sees profit jump amid global chip shortage
Calling Omicron 'mild' a mistake, warns WHO
Elderly man held with two kgs hemp in Joypurhat
Two killed in Jashore road accident
Youth electorcued in Kurigram
Most Read News
PM to address nation at 7pm
Wife files GD against Dr Murad alleging threat to kill her
Russia sends troops to Kazakhstan
Chattogram BNP leader Shahdat among 75 sued
9 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Primary school headmasters to get grade 10 pay scale: SC
Students over 12 yrs not be allowed to attend classes without vaccine
12 security officers dead, 353 injured in Kazakhstan unrest: reports
Covid: 3 die, 892 new cases detected in 24 hours
Fire breaks out at 'Rahat tower' in Banglamotor
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft