Singer launches New Year Carnival campaign

Leading consumer electronics and home appliances retailer Singer Bangladesh has come up with lucrative offers and discounts under its 'New Year Carnival' campaign.

Under the campaign, Singer is offering up to 100% discount through SMSs Singer refrigerator, television, washing machine, air conditioners, computer and microwave oven, says a press release.

With its new year campaign, the company is offering consumers to upgrade their existing products with new ones. Singer is offering up to Taka 15,000/= discount under exchange offers on Refrigerators, up to Taka 6,000 discount on TVs, up to 3,000 Taka discount on Washing Machines, up to Taka 1,500 discount on Sewing Machines and up to Taka 2,000 discount on Microwave Ovens.

Besides, buyers of Refrigerators, TVs, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Sewing Machines and Microwave Ovens will get a Kitchen Appliances Discount Coupon against every purchase. This discount coupon will make them eligible to avail a 7.5% discount against purchase of Kitchen Appliances.

In addition this, the new year campaign is offering a bundle offer under which customers will get a flat discount of 5% while purchasing at least three selected products together. The products are Refrigerator, TV, Washing Machine, Sewing Machines and Microwave Oven.

Customers can purchase Singer products in easy installments up to 12 months. Besides, depending on product category buyers can also avail zero interest up to 12 months.






















