South Korea resumes taking Bangladesh expatriate workers

As South Korea resumes taking expatriate workers from Bangladesh 92 workers left Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Seoul in a chartered flights operated by a Korean air company.

It was the first batch of Bangladesh expatriate workers going to Korea this year.The South Korean Government suspended accepting foreign workers in March 2020 due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

It resumed receiving Bangladeshi expatriate workers from last month and has so far a total of 203 Bangladesh expatriates workers have travelled to South Korea.

In December, 111 Bangladesh workers were admitted to Korea. Among 92 workers who were admitted this time, 44 workers were newly employed while the rest of them were re-entry workers.

Korea has been admitting medium and low-skilled foreign workers from16 countries including Bangladesh through the EPS (Employment Permit System) program but it suspended the system due to the unprecedented and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

Accommodating continuous requests from the sending countries as well as from the employers, the Korean Government decided to lift the suspension from November last year in a limited scope and phased manner with strict COVID-19 protective measures including quarantines.

Ambassador Lee Jang-keun stressed that Bangladesh EPS workers have played a crucial role in the Korea-Bangladesh relations contributing not only to e economic development of Bangladesh but also to supply of labor force to Korean industry.

He welcomed the resumption of receiving Bangladesh workers and hoped that Korea would be able to accommodate more EPS workers from Bangladesh in the coming years.

So far, more than 20,000 Bangladesh workers have travelled to Korea through the EPS system. According to Bangladesh Bank, the remittance inflow from the Bangladesh workers in Korea amounted to 209.16 million US dollars in FY 2020/21 which made Korea the thirteenth major source of workers' remittance.

Korea ranked the 12th in FY 2019/20 with 177.84 million US dollars remittance. The inflow has been growing fast in recent years from 80.65 million US dollars in FY 2016/17 to 96.29 million US dollars in FY 2017/18 and 112.51 US dollars in FY 2018/19.



















